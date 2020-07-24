BIKER DAD: Nephew of trooper paralyzed in a motorcycle crash swims 24 hours straight to help the people who helped his dad

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Cooper Sever is a lifeguard, so swimming is second-nature to him. But swimming 24 hours straight? That’s a challenge for anyone. But for Coooper it’s one worth stepping up for. He’s swimming to help the people who helped his uncle.

Cooper’s uncle, Chris Wooten is a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was injured last year in a motorcycle crash. He spent six months in Shepherd Center in Atlanta getting treatment for his spinal cord injury. And that’s why Cooper is swimming, raising money to help other patients at that center.





What goes through your mind swimming for that long? Cooper says “well it ranges between different songs I play back in my head, or I’ll like watch a movie in the back of my head, just to pass time. I’ll just think of random stuff to keep me going.”

Cooper’s swim raised $30,000, to help patients at that center. H says overnight was a challenge, “1 am to 5 am was the worst part of the swim. I remember getting out of the water, not being able to feel anything. I laid down on the ground thinking I’m not going to be able to get through this. And then I had to push through, the end is going to be soon and that’s what’s motivating me through the rest of the swim.”



He swam 1.25 miles at the top of each hour, then took about a 25-30 minute break to rest and eat. His dad, the swimming coach at Catawba College has been his biggest cheerleader, as well as the rest of his family and friends. His reward at the end of the swim? A big burrito dinner.

