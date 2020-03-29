BIKER DAD: Murder suspect on a Harley leads Alabama police on chase through several counties

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Several law enforcement agencies chased a murder suspect on a Harley Davidson Street Glide through multiple Counties Friday before he was eventually captured in Morgan County.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect was armed and wanted for murder in Walker County. The chase started in Blount County and crossed Cullman County before ending in Morgan.
Morgan County Deputies and Alabama State Troopers finally arrested the suspect at Cutoff Rd on HWY 36.
According to Walker County deputies, Dustin Paul Morgan, 31, of Hayden is now in the Walker County Jail. Morgan was extradited from Blount County Saturday evening on charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Arson First Degree.
