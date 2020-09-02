BIKER DAD: MPD says Mobile motorcyclist hit by DUI driver at lunchtime

UPDATE: MPD has identified the suspected DUI driver as 43-year-old Charles Adams. Adams is charged with DUI and 1st degree assault. WKRG News 5 investigated his arrest records. According to online data he has a very long arrest history including drug, alcohol and driving arrests dating back to at least 1997.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A Mobile biker is recovering after being hit by a DUI driver in the middle of the day Wednesday, according to police. Mobile Police tell me it happened on Airport Boulevard around noon. The biker was taken to a local hospital after another vehicle hit his motorcycle. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Although police have not released his name, he is a personal friend of Biker Dad dad blog and well known in the Mobile motorcycle community. He’s an organizer and participant in several local biker groups and events. I have not been able to speak to him, so am not comfortable with releasing his name. But coworkers tell me he was hit near his home, just a few miles from his workplace.

Police have also not released the name of the DUI suspect. This is a developing story, we will update it on the WKRG.com Biker Dad blog.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

