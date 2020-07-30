BIKER DAD: Motorcycle Santa brings summer cheer during COVID-19 crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS Newspath) — The saying goes Christmas comes but once a year, but what an unusual year it is. “After 2020 rolled in so many people became unhappy – the cheer level dropped, there is sadness,” said Motorcycle Santa AJ Wolf. He couldn’t stomach it any longer so the bike he rides at Christmas time came out of the garage.

“There’s roughly 1400 led lights all the way across,” Wolf explains. Motorcycle Santa lives for the reactions, “after November 1st they’re sorta expecting to see that… but now they do this they’ll go and it’s like ‘hey, hi and i go ho ho ho and they go no!'”

But this year’s pandemic has him starting earlier, intentionally, “after a couple months went by and Mrs. Claus said to me ‘honey you need to get the horns back on and let’s go out and just wave to people and see if they can smile if only for a minute it’ll bring cheer.’ Here’s the thing we have so many little ones from the time they are able to walk. They want to run up and see Santa. There are some bashful ones, but even the parents they look at this and they get worse than kids get.”

So even if Santa doesn’t usually make appearances in the summer, maybe in this new normal… he needs to, “I’m trying to bring cheer to people. It’s right in heart isn’t it? That’s where it has to start.”

