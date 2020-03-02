BIKER DAD: Motorcycle rider killed in crash with a truck driven by 14-year-old driver

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN/WKRG) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a ride on his Harley Davidson ended in a deadly crash Saturday night. Now police say the driver of the vehicle was only 14 years old. Omaha police identify the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle as 29-year-old Dillon Flesner of Omaha. A passenger on his bike, Jenna Dieffenbach, 24, is also in critical condition.

Omaha police said a teenager drove the pickup truck that crashed into the motorcycle Saturday night. Investigators said a 14-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 and tried to turn north in front of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Douglas county deputies say only school and farm permits allow a 14-year-old to drive legally. “In the Omaha area we don’t see a lot of farm permits, but a school permit would allow someone 14 years old to drive directly to or from school or a school event,” said Deputy Anthony Incontro.

Officials say the events must be school sponsored and the teenagers must live outside the school district they attend.Incontro says farm permit operate differently than school permits. “You can get those at 13 if you live at a farm and 14 if you don’t live on a farm,” Incontro added. “That would allow you to operate some farm equipment on the roadways, it’s pretty limited.”

There have been no charges yet. The Biker Dad blog will continue to follow with updates.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG.

