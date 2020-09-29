BIKER DAD: Motorcycle rider arrested after police chase

Biker Dad

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Mobile Police say they arrested a man Friday night after he lead them on a short chase on a motorcycle, while under the influence. Police say Chance Bartlett, 30 was driving recklessly late Friday night when they tried to pull him over at Dauphin Street and Conception Street.

Instead, police say, he took off. But, he soon stopped and surrendered. He now faces charges of attempting to elude officers, reckless endangerment, DUI and drug possession according to online arrest records.

