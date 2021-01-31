BIKER DAD: “Motorcycle Priest” know for biker masses dies at 78

PATTERSON, N.J. (WKRG/BIKER DAD/AP) – To call him a “holy roller” would be a cliche that actually fit Monsignor Mark J. Giordani. The man known as New Jersey’s “motorcycle priest” died Saturday at the age of 78.

Giordani founded the Christian Riders Motorcycle club in 1969 at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Patterson New Jersey. The club still meets at the church to this day. Msr. Giordani was also known for his annual “motorcycle mass” that drew Christian bikers. The event is now more than 50 years old. Hundreds of bikers line three city blocks for the service, held outside across from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Giordani began the tradition shortly after he was ordained in 1969 at his first parish in Paterson.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: