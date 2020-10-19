BIKER DAD: Motorcycle parade this weekend honors murdered Florida police officer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/WMBB/BIKER DAD) – March 27 2020 marked 15 years since Panama City Beach Sergeant Kevin Scott Kight was killed in the line of duty, while conducting a traffic stop.

It happened on Front Beach Road, during spring break in 2005.

A memorial lies on the ground where Kight was killed on Front Beach Road and Richard Jackson Blvd. in Panama City Beach.

This Saturday, riders will honor his memory with the Panama City Beach Police Department Kight Parade.

Lineup starts at 10:30 am on the 24th. Kickstands up at 11:00 sharp at the Just Jump parking lot at Middle Beach Road and Jackson Blvd.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: