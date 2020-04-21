BIKER DAD: Motorcycle parade planned to thank veterans quarantined at Baldwin County veterans home

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Isolated for their own safety, veterans living at William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette will get a loud THANK YOU for their service this weekend. Bikers are planning a motorcycle parade for the vets on Saturday.

The veterans have not been able to have visitors since the crisis got into full swing. So other veterans and bikers want to show that even though they are isolated they are not alone. The parade is planned at 10 a.m. Bikers will meet at the Loxley Raceway at 9 a.m. and ride out at 9:30 a.m. All bikers are welcome with proper social distancing.

They will rev the motors, blast the pipes, and honk horn and let the heroes hear and see from inside the facility. Bikers plan to let them know that they are thinking about them and they are not forgotten.

