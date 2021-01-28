BIKER DAD: Motorcycle officer in Washington State hit by alleged DUI driver

MONROE, Wa. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Monroe Washington Police say one of their own officers was hit by a DUI driver, rear-ended in the middle of the day. It happened Tuesday in the town outside of Seattle. Police say a Subaru station wagon hit the bike. The officer went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post goes on to say, “the Washington State Patrol took the driver of the Subaru, a 35-year-old male from Monroe, into custody for Driving Under the Influence. The collision is under investigation by the Snohomish County Collision Investigative Unit.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

