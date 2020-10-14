BIKER DAD: Motorcycle officer, beat cop killed in Mobile more than 90 years ago will finally get grave markers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They gave their lives protecting the citizens of Mobile. But for nearly 100 years they have gone without the simple acknowledgment that most people get, grave markers. However, two Mobile officers will finally get this basic recognition after more than 90 years.

Mobile Police say the two will finally get markers on their graves this Friday in a special ceremony at Magnolia Cemetery. WKRG News 5 will be there for the dedication.

MPD goes on to say, “Officer W. F. ‘Happy’ Murphy, a motorcycle traffic officer, was shot and killed on October 18, 1929 after stopping a speeding vehicle on Broad Street near Conti Street. The vehicle was later found in Picayune, Mississippi and turned out to be stolen.”

According to MPD, “Officer Christopher M. Dean was shot and killed on January 22, 1926 while checking on four suspicious men in his beat. Officer Dean suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He never had the chance to draw his own weapon.”

In a press release, Mobile Police say, “The officers’ families were never able to afford a grave marker. Upon a request made by the Family of the Fallen, Pine Crest Funeral Home donated the markers for both fallen officers’ graves. And, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery waived the usual fee to install the markers. The nephew of Officer Dean plans to attend the dedication ceremony. Police Chief Battiste will also be present.”

The ceremony is at 4pm.

