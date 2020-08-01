BIKER DAD: Motorcycle murder mystery plays out on Louisiana highway

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WDSU/CNN/BIKER DAD/WKRG) — Riding a motorcycle these days is already dangerous. We put our lives in jeopardy every time we throw a leg over the seat and hit the starter. But it was not a distracted driver or debris in the road that led to the death of a biker outside New Orleans Friday. Now deputies have a motorcycle murder mystery on their hands.

It played out on a highway in the Jefferson Parish town of Bridge City. Deputies got the call around 3 in the afternoon, a shooting call. When they got to the scene on the Westbank Expressway they found a man dead, shot several times.

Police haven’t released the identity of the murdered biker and they don’t know who killed him. So they are asking for your help.

Anyone with information can contact the JPSO at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

