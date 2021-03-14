BIKER DAD: Motorcycle ministering pastor prays for safe riding season

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — “Believe me, I prayed the rain away,” Pastor Steve Pettis told the congregation and a crowd of bikers Sunday afternoon. His Honda Fury chopper parked just feet away with the other motorcycles in the parking lot of Bay Assembly Church in Bay Minette. The bikes gleamed in the sun, those prayers clearly answered.

The motorcycle ministering pastor led the church’s second annual Blessing of the Bikes. The church has several members along with the pastor who rides. But they invited other riders to fellowship and to have themselves and their bikes blessed.

Pastor Pettit says he was called to ride and says when someone strikes up a conversation about his bike, he uses the opportunity to talk about how riding a motorcycle is a privilege and a blessing. He encouraged other riders to do the same, to use this love for motorcycles to minister to others.

Members of five clubs and other organizations rode to the meeting Sunday morning then went on a ride during the gorgeous afternoon.

Bay Assembly has plans for an even bigger event next year. They also invite any riders to connect if they are interested in going along for rides with their motorcycle groups. MORE INFORMATION ON THE CHURCH HERE

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.