BIKER DAD: Motorcycle entrepreneur found dismembered in NY condo

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN/WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The CEO of a company that could be best described as Uber for motorcycles was found dismembered in a luxury condo in New York City. CNN says a law enforcement source confirms Fahim Saleh, 33, was found dead on Tuesday in a Manhattan apartment.

Saleh was a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada. That’s a motorcycle ride-share based in Nigeria.

Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage Monday evening, getting into the elevator in his apartment building in, the source said. A man dressed in all back, who, according to police, is suspected to be Saleh’s assailant, is seen in the video entering the elevator with him, according to the official. The elevator in Saleh’s building goes straight into the apartment units there, the source said.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

