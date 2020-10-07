BIKER DAD: Motorcycle deaths down across the country. Here’s how your state is doing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — James “Laydown” Chesson was a beloved member of the local chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He was a veteran, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. But in August 2019 he also became a statistic. He was one of 93 people killed on motorcycles in the state of Alabama in 2019. Alabama was one of the few states that saw increases in the number of deaths in the latest data available. Overall, a new report says, America’s roads are getting safer for drivers and a little bit safer for motorcyclists.

Although very slightly, motorcycle deaths are down across the country, according to the latest fatality numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Overall, the number of deaths in motorcycle crashes in 2019 was .5% less than 2018. To put it in perspective though, it doesn’t amount to much of a drop. 5,038 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2018 versus 5,014 in 2019. We’ll take 24 lives saved but it still needs to get a lot safer for bikers on the roads.

However, some states did see increases. Alabama saw 11 more deaths, 93 in 2019 versus 82 in 2019. Florida was up as well with 591 deaths over 575. And in Mississippi, there was one fewer death in 2019 than in 2018 at 40 motorcycle fatalities. You can see the list of total deaths by state here:

RELATED CONTENT: 2019 MOST DANGEROUS STATES FOR MOTORCYCLES

According to the report, our roads are safer overall for bikers and drivers, ” the number of motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the United States declined from 2018. This is the third consecutive year in which traffic fatalities have declined after reaching a recent high of 37,806 in 2016.”

Please be careful out there and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: