BIKER DAD: Motorcycle crash at Eglin Air Force Base

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer M.J. Barnes sent WKRG News 5 video of a motorcycle accident Friday morning at Eglin Air Force Base. Barnes says the crash happened in the outbound late at the base’s West Gate entrance.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the crash, but the video does show the bike on its side and damaged as well as damage to a car. The video also shows the rider on the ground but sitting up.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook