BIKER DAD: Motorcycle crash at Eglin Air Force Base

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer M.J. Barnes sent WKRG News 5 video of a motorcycle accident Friday morning at Eglin Air Force Base. Barnes says the crash happened in the outbound late at the base’s West Gate entrance.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the crash, but the video does show the bike on its side and damaged as well as damage to a car. The video also shows the rider on the ground but sitting up.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

