BIKER DAD: Motorcycle Club plans run to stuff backpacks with food for local school kids

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — It’s something those who ride know but many others don’t. Bikers have big hearts. And it breaks their hearts to see children suffer. That’s why the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is making a snack run this weekend.

The bikers will ride Saturday to support “Food for Backpacks.” A lot of kids in Baldwin County rely on free school-provided food. But when they are home for a weekend, whether it’s due to COVID-19, or even a hurricane, they don’t have access to those free meals. This program fills the gap and sends food home with the children.

The Punishers are meeting at the Walmart in Fairhope to buy 3-4 shopping carts full of food. They will turn it over to the Little Miss Honeybee Pageant who is doing a large fundraiser. For any that are interested, the chapter is meeting Saturday at the Walmart in Fairhope on 181 at 10 am. The Punishers are buying 3-4 full shopping carts.













“Last year alone the participants collected 4,000 items! ‘Food for Backpacks’ is a program in most Baldwin County Schools that help students in need by providing them food and snacks they can take home on with them on the weekends,” according to a fundraiser event page on Facebook. One of the young ladies behind the fundraiser is Brenna Schmierer, a student at J Larry Newton Elementary. After learning about the program and how it helps her fellow students she felt driven to make an impact. In 2019, she went door to door collecting items from neighbors, friends, and family —bringing in a total of 631 items. This year she has set her sight higher with a goal of 1500, her fundraising page reads. You can click here to help support her effort.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: