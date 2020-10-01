BIKER DAD: Motorcycle club fight ends with deadly punch to 78-year-old man

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Prosecutors say a member of a New Jersey motorcycle club delivered a knock-out punch to a 78-year-old man that turned deadly in the parking lot of a diner.

In a Facebook post, the Ocean County New Jersey prosecutor says members of the MC got in a fight inside the Lakeside Diner in Lacy Township Wednesday night. The restaurant owner told them to take it outside. That’s when, prosecutors say, 54-year-old Edward Chandler punched the 78-year-old man in the head.,

Robert Clarke, the 78-year-old, fell and hit his head on the parking lot and was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died. According to a press release, “Chandler struck Mr. Clarke with a closed fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground resulting in severe head trauma. Chandler was taken into custody and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing.”

Chandler hasn’t been charged with Clarke’s death yet, but more charges are likely, “this is an active and ongoing investigation. We are continuing to interview potential witnesses, and are awaiting the results of Mr. Clarke’s post-mortem examination by the Ocean County Medical Examiner. I fully expect that additional charges will be forthcoming,” Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated.

