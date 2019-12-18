BIKER DAD: Motorcycle club delivers Christmas presents to Ronald McDonald House

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Back in August when the Biker Dad blog put out a call to help a young boy fighting cancer, bikers and others showed up in full force. 12-year-old Aiden Hughes loves anything with an engine. So we invited him to WKRG News 5 and asked bikers to come give him a warm welcome. Among the dozens who showed up were the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Aiden was diagnosed in March with stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma Leukemia.

When the fun day was over, it wasn’t the end but just the beginning of the friendship between the bikers and Aiden. Aiden was staying at the Ronald McDonald House during his battle. He was told he had mere months to live. The Punishers kept visiting him as he fought, and won his battle. The bikers adopted Aiden, and then Ronald McDonald House. And, just because Aiden is now healthy, they haven’t stopped.

They’ve built relationships with other kids at the House. And, Saturday the Punishers, with Aiden’s help, showed up with a van full of toys for the kids still battling cancer. The club wrote on Facebook “another fun visit to the Ronald McDonald house, this time we brought some gifts! 🎁 hope they all have a wonderful Christmas!”

After Aiden beat cancer, the first thing he did was take a ride with the MC. Here’s hoping a lot more kids from Ronald McDonald House will be taking that ride soon too!







The Punishers say they “definitely like to thank Sargent Varas with Toys For Tots for the toys and Zack Mabire of Mabire construction for donating some bicycles. “

