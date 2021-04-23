BIKER DAD: Motorcycle club delivers big for family of woman killed in crash

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Al. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers stepped up big time to support a brother who suffered a major loss, his wife killed in a recent crash. Holly Robbins Farley died Saturday, March 20, in a crash involving a Harley trike. Her husband is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

A recent memorial ride raised $14 thousand for her family.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

The Punishers presented a check to her husband, Robert Farley and tell me, “the Punishers LE MC Alabama Coastal Chapter would like to take this time to thank all that were involved in the event. Thanks to the many volunteers, area motorcycle community, donors, event participants, and our event venue The Stock Tank. Without the individuals mentioned above this event would not have been possible.”

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.