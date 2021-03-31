BIKER DAD: Motorcycle club buys out Girl Scouts, gives cops cookies

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Most people probably don’t think of bikers and cops as being besties. But, sometimes that’s actually just how the cookie crumbles. That’s why a local biker club bought out the Girl Scouts, raking out the cash for boxes of those much-coveted cookies.

But those bikers didn’t pull over and scarf them down on the side of the highway or inside a smoky biker bar. They hit the road to deliver the cookies to the cops.

They delivered the Do-Si-Dos to Orange Beach Police, the Caramel Delights to cops in Orange Beach and Shortbreads to Silver Hill. The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hit Elberta, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Gulf Shores too with those Girl Scout cookies.

The Alabama Coastal chapter of the club shared pictures of the goodwill mission to the Biker Dad Blog.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.