BIKER DAD: Motorcycle club buys out Girl Scouts, gives cops cookies

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Most people probably don’t think of bikers and cops as being besties. But, sometimes that’s actually just how the cookie crumbles. That’s why a local biker club bought out the Girl Scouts, raking out the cash for boxes of those much-coveted cookies.

But those bikers didn’t pull over and scarf them down on the side of the highway or inside a smoky biker bar. They hit the road to deliver the cookies to the cops.

They delivered the Do-Si-Dos to Orange Beach Police, the Caramel Delights to cops in Orange Beach and Shortbreads to Silver Hill. The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hit Elberta, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Gulf Shores too with those Girl Scout cookies.

The Alabama Coastal chapter of the club shared pictures of the goodwill mission to the Biker Dad Blog.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook