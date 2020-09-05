BIKER DAD: Motorcycle and car burst into flames after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) —A motorcycle and a car burst into flames after a crash near Mobile Regional Airport Friday evening.

Mobile Fire and Rescue confirms the biker riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.





Photos posted on a local motorcycle group on Facebook appear to show the compact white vehicle rear-ended the bike. The photos show the bike and the car mangled together and both in flames.

Although fire officials were not sure of the condition, the person who took the photos said the crash victim appeared to be “ok.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

