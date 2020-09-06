BIKER DAD: Motorcycle and car burst into flames after crash, driver charged with DUI

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A 27-year-old driver is charged with DUI, 1st degree assault and escape after rear-ending a motorcycle. The bike and the driver’s car burst into flames after the crash Friday night near Mobile International Airport.

Kody Wilcox was arrested after police determined he was under the influence. Police say the motorcycle rider had multiple injuries. Police say the biker’s injuries were serious and he was taken to a hospital. Family members commented on posts from WKRG News 5 and the Biker Dad blog that he was in critical condition Friday night.

Photos posted on a local motorcycle group on Facebook appear to show the compact white vehicle rear-ended the bike. The photos show the bike and the car mangled together and both in flames.





This is at least the second crash this week in Mobile where a biker was seriously injured by an alleged DUI driver in broad daylight. Well known local biker Michael Stieber is still recovering in the hospital after a crash earlier this week. Click here to read about that.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG.

