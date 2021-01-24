BIKER DAD: Mom has one word for her cancer: ‘Fight’; And bikers are there to fight with her

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Cancer can be a scary word. But one local mom has a word of her own for HER cancer … “fight.” “And that’s what I’m going to do until it’s gone,” Kristen Pierce exclaimed as she showed off her shirt for the benefit bikers held for her Sunday. “Fight” ran down her back in huge letters. She and her two young kids aren’t alone in that fight. Her friends, family co-workers at the Main Event Club in Theodore, and bikers rallied to her side.

Kristen Pierce

“Though it’s hard for me to be out here right now, I’m just a fighter and I couldn’t miss this,” Pierce told the WKRG Biker Dad Blog. Vicky Sluder is the owner of the Main Event. Pierce was an employee before she got sick, but she’s more like family. “She amazes me. We are gaining strength from her. I’ve known her since she was a child, hugging my knee. She’s stronger than I ever thought she was”

A shrimp boil and motorcycle ride raised money and her spirits. Organizers also had a raffle, auction, and more.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

