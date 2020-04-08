BIKER DAD: Mobile business making the perfect custom patch for ‘essential workers’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local business has created a interesting tribute to those who are still working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mobile Monogramming and More is sewing these patches for “essential workers.” The patches read “International Brotherhood of Essential Workers – COVID-19″ …with an image poking a bit of fun at an otherwise very serious situation.
The business owners say they’ve received orders already from as far away as Texas and Oregon and they’re still coming in. It’s just a fun way to honor all the people out their working to keep us safe, fed and more. They also have specific patches for truckers and parents who’ve become last-mintue teachers.
If you’d like to find out how to get one of these you can find them here.
