BIKER DAD: Bikers will ride for murdered Biloxi officer Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Motorcycle riders on both side of the Mississippi-Alabama state line will be riding to help the family of a murdered Biloxi Police officer.

Officer Robert McKeithen was shot and killed outside of a Biloxi police station last month. The Sun Herald reports that a detective said the suspect walked 8 miles from his mother’s home to the Biloxi police station May 5 with the goal of killing a police officer.

Now bikers are teaming up to help the McKeithen family with funeral and other expenses. On the Alabama side Riders 4 Riders is having a poker run that starts in Mobile. They will also have t-shirts for sale at the Island Poker run. The proceeds for the ride and the t-shirts will go to the family. “It’s the right thing to do,” Lisa Ost from Riders 4 Riders” tells me, “he put his life on the line like all officers do. We back the blue.” Registration is at nonn at Hooter’s in Tillman’s Corner, kickstands up at 12:30

On the Mississippi side bikers will gather at the Bunker in Moss Point for another poker run. Registration is at 11:00 am and kickstands up at 12.

Either way you ride, you’re helping the same cause and backing the blue.