BIKER DAD: Mobile bikers hit the road to thank Biloxi vets isolated in veterans home

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers from Mobile hit the highway Monday, and pointed their Harleys toward Mississippi. It was a beautiful day to ride. But there was a much more important mission than just getting in a nice ride and some wind therapy.
About 30 riders from the Patriot Guard ,Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the American Legion Riders and the Masonic Riders went to Biloxi to parade past the veterans home there and show their support for the veterans who’ve been isolated since the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of those same bikers recently took part in a similar mission the state veterans home in Bay Minette.
