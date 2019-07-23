BIKER DAD: Mississippi State University Police add electric motorcycles to their fleet

Project LiveWire Electric Harley Davidson test ride This is a story I did before the Facebook page, when I got to test ride the electric Harley Davidson in Memphis. Thought I would share it now. Posted by Biker Dad on Saturday, June 20, 2015

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Electric motorcycles are definitely a thing now. Harley Davidson is about to release its “Livewire” to the public. You can see my test ride of the prototype in the video above.

And it’s not just consumers who are going electric. More and more police departments are as well. The latest to jump on the electric bandwagon is Mississippi State University’s Police Department. MSU says it “will not only enhance campus safety, but also supports sustainability goals.”

The department has purchased two electric motorcycles. “These are not little mopeds or chariots, they are full size, enduro type motorcycles with a top speed of over 90 miles per hour and a faster 0-to-60 time than most gas motorcycles,” Rice said. He noted one significant advantage is the motorcycles have no exhaust emission or engine noise,” said MSU Chief of Police Vance Rice

According to a news post from the university, Rice said the electric motorcycles have a range of over 70 miles per charge and can make traffic stops and respond to any type of call like a regular patrol vehicle, with the only limitation in transporting prisoners, “the motorcycles will be used on a regular basis throughout the year. I am really excited about the response advantage they will give us during gameday traffic,” Rice said.

The bikes are not the new electric Harleys, rather another company that has long been in the electric bike game, Zero Motorcycles.