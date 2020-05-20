BIKER DAD: Mississippi bikers ride to honor veterans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (CNN/WTOK) — This year’s run for the wall ride was canceled. But a smaller group of bikers still rode through Meridian Monday afternoon, on the ride’s traditional schedule.

The run for the wall every year around memorial day honors U.S. veterans by riding from California to Washington, D.C. Although the ride didn’t happen due to COVID-19, bikers still wanted to do something to honor our military men and women, “It’s important for us to still continue the mission, but this year currently just trying to do it as safely as we can with a small number of people and unofficially from Run For the Wall traveling under the banner of flags of honor,” said rider, Mary Pittman

After leaving Meridian, the group will continue their trip to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington to place flags.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: