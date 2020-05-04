BIKER DAD: May is motorcycle safety awareness month, and it’s already been deadly

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG/Biker Dad) — The horrible scene was strewn all over Highway 59 in Loxley Sunday evening. A black cruiser motorcycle wash shattered into hundreds of pieces. The black SUV that it crashed with head-on looked like it hit a tree rather than a motorcycle and two passengers.

The rider of the motorcycle died on the scene, a passenger was taken by helicopter to a local hospital as well. Investigators have not released the names of the victims or a cause to the crash. But it marks a deadly start to May, which is also motorcycle safety awareness month. Before the month even started there were already several deadly motorcycle crashes on the Gulf Coast spanning from Mobile County to Northwest Florida

Saturday afternoon riders in Pensacola, organized by Eagle’s Talon painted a message on Graffiti Bridge asking drivers to watch for motorcycles.















According to a 2019 study, the Gulf Coast states have some of the deadliest roads in the country for motorcycle riders. analysis from insurance website QuoteWizard. The website says it analyzed NHSTSA death data from 2017 and Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. All ranked near the top of the deadliest states. In fact, Mississippi is ranked the deadliest state for bikers. Florida is ranked 4th and Alabama 15th. That’s based on accidents per registered motorcycle. Florida actually had far more fatalities than Mississippi or Alabama, but it has vastly more bikers on the road too.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

