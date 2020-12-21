BIKER DAD: Marines deliver big time for Toys for Tots during crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Times are tough, but you know what they say about that. This year the “tough” really, really had to get going. And that includes the Leatherneck Marines Motorcycle Club. They are a key element of making Toys for Tots successful every season, and this season it’s more important than ever.

Monday the club delivered on a promise to keep the effort in high gear. The presented checks totaling $1,600 dollars to the Marines Toys for Tots. This is on top of the hundreds of bikers who turned out earlier in the season to deliver a truckload of toys. 400 more families are in need from this program this year alone. So many have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But bikers have been out in full force, delivering toys, foods, gifts, cash and hope. It has been a remarkable year, but the response has been remarkable too. Thanks to all the bikers who stepped up in 2020, and everyone else who took time to do something good for someone else. Here’s to a better 2010. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

