BIKER DAD: Man uses motorcycles to make music, and it’s really good

WALES, United Kingdom (WKRG) — If the name of the blog doesn’t give it away, I obviously think that motorcycles rock. But, have you ever heard a motorcycle being used to make rock music?

In this (soon to be) viral video a musician from the United Kingdom is doing jut that. Terry Payne sent the video to us on the Biker Dad Facebook page. It shows him using a motorcycle as a drum machine, creating the rhythm and the foundation of a song using the “potato potato” pattern of the motorcycle’s exhaust. The video starts off with just the motorcycle, then Payne adds an acoustic guitar.

He adds a flute, an electric guitar, more instruments layered over one another, playing each one himself. Until, finally you have a full-blown one-man band in full rock mode…all anchored by the rhythm of the big v-twin engine.

So, in this case, motorcycles really do rock. But Payne is doing a lot more cool stuff with his instruments. Check out his Facebook page here for more.

