BIKER DAD: Man and child killed when motorcycle hits deer then van hits them

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – Two people on a motorcycle are dead after they hit a deer, then were hit by a van. It happened Saturday afternoon in Okaloosa County. The Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was going west on Charlie Day Road at CR 189 when it hit a deer. Two people were on the bike, a 53-year-old man and 14-year-old boy.

Both of the people on the motorcycle were thrown off the bike, then they were hit by the van. Both died on the scene of the crash.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

