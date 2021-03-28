BIKER DAD: Magnolia Springs woman killed in motorcycle crash, benefit ride planned

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Dozens of bikers rode to support a brother who suffered a major loss, his wife killed in a recent crash.

Holly Robbinson Farley died Saturday, March 20, in a crash involving a Harley trike. Her husband is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Punishers and American Legion Riders escorted her to her final resting place, the motorcycles leading the way. Dozens of them roared down the road escorting the hearse. Now, they are working to show her family their support.

There is a benefit ride planned in her honor. It’s set for April 10. CLICK HER FOR INFO.



