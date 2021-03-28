BIKER DAD: Magnolia Springs woman killed in motorcycle crash, benefit ride planned

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Dozens of bikers rode to support a brother who suffered a major loss, his wife killed in a recent crash.

Holly Robbinson Farley died Saturday, March 20, in a crash involving a Harley trike. Her husband is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Punishers and American Legion Riders escorted her to her final resting place, the motorcycles leading the way. Dozens of them roared down the road escorting the hearse. Now, they are working to show her family their support.

There is a benefit ride planned in her honor. It’s set for April 10. CLICK HER FOR INFO.


Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook