BIKER DAD: Loud and proud honor for fallen combat veteran

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends are remembering a Vietnam veteran killed in a motorcycle crash. The rider, James Chesson, known as “Laydown” to his motorcycle group, crashed his 3 wheel Harley Davidson on Alabama Highway 217.

Hundreds of riders, most veterans themselves, gathered at a Saraland funeral home to take “Laydown” on his final ride. The bikers wound through Saarland, Mobile, Chickasaw and Spanish Fort to take Chesson’s ashes to the Spanish Fort Veterans Cemetery.

Chesson was a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He was also a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “It’s great for that he had brothers who cares for him and it’s great for his family to see this. It’s just awesome,” said CVMA President Steve Mosley.

He had just built a Harley Davidson Sportster 883 and was planning on raffling it off to benefit his club. Now the club will be selling raffle tickets to help Laydown’s wife. They will soon begin selling tickets and will raffle the bike off next year during the club’s national rally. That rally will be here in Mobile.

CVMA members and other bikers on the Gulf Coast are wearing ribbons honoring Laydown as well.

Stay tuned to the Biker Dad blog, we’ll let you know when tickets are available for the raffle.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.