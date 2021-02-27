MILTON, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)—With better weather, more bikers are on the road, and they’re asking you to look out for them.
MORE BIKER DAD STORIES
- BIKER DAD: Look, can you see me now? Bikers ask drivers to watch for motorcycles
- Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 bikers in New Hampshire charged
- High wire motorcycles: Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally drive-in show returning to Sarasota
- BIKER DAD: Emotional homecoming for rider who spent 5 months in the hospital after fiery crash
- Motorcycle DUI charge dropped against “The Boss”
More than 100 riders took part in the “Look, can you see me now “ dice run in Milton Saturday. The event, organized by panhandle awareness riders, supports victims of motorcycle crashes and raises safety awareness.
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PANHANDLE AWARENESS RIDERS CLICK HERE
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.