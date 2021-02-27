BIKER DAD: Look, can you see me now? Bikers ask drivers to watch for motorcycles

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)—With better weather, more bikers are on the road, and they’re asking you to look out for them.

More than 100 riders took part in the “Look, can you see me now “ dice run in Milton Saturday. The event, organized by panhandle awareness riders, supports victims of motorcycle crashes and raises safety awareness.

