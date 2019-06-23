Biker Dad: Local riders react to crash that killed 7

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Riders on both sides of the state line rode Sunday for a murdered Biloxi police officer but the crash hundreds of miles away weighed heavily on their minds.

The bikers, many veterans themselves, held two poker runs. One was in Mobile and one in Mississippi for officer Robert McKeithen’s family. He was murdered on the job last month. But the riders were also thinking about those 7 Marines killed in New Hampshire, especially veteran marines like Crash Cronin, “bikers.. we’re all brothers but Marine veterans that’s a double hit right there.”

A GO FUND ME PAGE HAS ALREADY RAISED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS CLICK HERE TO HELP.



Riders for Riders held the Mobile poker run Sunda. President Lisa Ost says the the number one danger to bikers and drivers both is cell phones and distracted driving.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.