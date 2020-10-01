BIKER DAD: Little Indian for kids designed to pass on passion for motorcycles

PHOTO PROVIDED BY INDIAN MOTORCYCLES Indian Motorcycle Encourages Riders to Hand Down the Love of Riding With the eFTR® Jr – An Electric Mini Replica of the Championship-Winning FTR750 Flat Tracker

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The next time you’re at a biker event, take a look around. There is one thing you’ll probably notice, at least in the Harley/Indian/cruiser world. Our group isn’t exactly a bunch of spring chickens. We love the community and the life this group provides. But, there is a real threat that it will vanish if we don’t inspire younger generations to get excited about these bikes.

Harley Davidson has been targeting kids with e-bikes, not quite motorcycles but electric bicycles, sold at their stores. Now Indian Motorcycles is doing its part to get children interested in motorcycles with a new electric flat track bike. It’s called the eFTR Jr.. According to a press release, it’s the company’s “first electric youth offering…mini-replica of Indian Motorcycle’s American Flat Track championship-winning FTR750, the all-new electric mini-bike allows motorcycle lovers to hand down their passion for two wheels to aspiring young riders.”

“Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that’s the spirit behind the eFTR Jr,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President in the press release, “we wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family.”

The bike is made by Razor USA, for about $750 online at IndianMotorcycle.com and Indian Motorcycle dealerships.

For more specs and info, you can read the entire press release by clicking here.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

