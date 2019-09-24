BIKER DAD: Lex and Terry Ride to ReConnect helps vets on the Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s hard for most of us to understand, but for war veterans one of the toughest things to do can be to come home. It’s hard getting back to “normal” life when your normal has been survival, seeing the horrors of war and being separated for your family. In fact, according to a 2013 study 22 veterans commit suicide each day. In short, they have trouble trying to reconnect.

That’s where groups like Operation ReConnect come in. The local organization supports combat veterans and their families, giving them them the most valuable gift…time with their families. Operation Reconnect, says on its website, “we execute our mission by providing Post 9/11 Combat Veterans and their families with a full 7-NIGHTS OF UNINTERRUPTED time together in a resort environment, typically located in Coastal Alabama or Northwest Florida.”

And for the past two years bikers have joined in on that mission, teaming up with radio station TK101 and the nationally syndicated morning radio show Lex and Terry. The 2nd Annual Lex and Terry Ride to ReConnect is coming up in Pensacola. I had the pleasure of speaking with Lex about this event. You can see the full interview here:

This year’s ride is on Saturday October 12. Registration is from 8:30AM to 10AM at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. You can pre-register by clicking here.

Then entire crew from the show, Lex, Terry, Dee and Sarah will be there. The best 5 Card Poker hand wins $1,000. If you don’t ride you can still donate. You can also come to the party at Flora-Bama. It’s $10 or free with a purchase of Operation Reconnect raffle ticket.

This is quickly becoming one of the bigger biker events annually on the Gulf Coast and a great way to help a great cause. Hope to see you there!

