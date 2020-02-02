Biker Dad: Legendary HD dealer, WWII vet dies

MACON, Ga. (WKRG) — A legendary Harley-Davidson dealer and World War II veteran has passed away. According to Facebook posts from Harley-Davidson of Macon, founder Grover Sassaman passed away peacefully in his sleep.

According to the posts, Sassaman was 98 years old, “he lived a healthy and full life as a decorated WW2 vet and Harley-Davidson dealer for 40 years before handing over the reins to his son, Greg in 1987. He will be missed by his family, friends and fellow motorcycle riders. Funeral services will be held Tuesday in Macon, Georgia.”

The dealership will close early Tuesday for services according to another post, “a memorial service for Grover Sassaman will be held Tuesday, February 4th at Snow’s Memorial Chapel. 746 Cherry St. in Macon. Visitation at 2:00 PM, Service at 3:00 PM with burial following at Riverside Cemetery. Harley-Davidson of Macon will be closing at 12:00 PM on Tuesday for the Memorial Service and will re-open Wednesday at 9:00 AM. “

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES: