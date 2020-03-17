BIKER DAD: Law firm offering $10,000 reward for info on hit and run that nearly killed a biker

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Law Tigers of Alabama motorcycle injury firm says it will offer $10,000 do anyone who comes forward with information about the person who ran over a Mobile biker and “left him for dead,” if that information leads to a felony conviction.

The firm offers a free program for riders which, among other things, provides a $10,000 hit and run reward.

Here’s my original story about Terrance Logan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It came out of nowhere. Terrance Logan says the white SUV that hit him from behind while he was sitting at a stoplight on his 2016 Road Glide Special took off just as fast. “She just left me there for dead,” he tells me.

It happened Thursday night just after 9 at the corner of Dawes Road and Jeff Hamilton in Mobile. Logan says he was southbound sitting at a red light. There were several cars in front of him at the light. He says he doesn’t want to speculate if the driver was texting or something else. He does however say he’s just lucky to be alive.

That’s a pretty remarkable attitude given his back is broken in two places and he has two broken ribs, “I can’t really find a comfortable way to sit or lie down,” he tells me. He’s having to learn how to live with his injuries.

His bike is also a mangled mess. From the pictures of the scene you can just barely make out that the wreckage used to be a motorcycle.

Logan says the driver left a piece of her bumper behind. He says the driver hit several cars when she took off too. Someone was able to snap a picture of the vehicle. But police tell me that they still don’t have a suspect. Perhaps the best way to help find her is to share this story.

“Definitely had a guardian angel with me,” Logan told me.

Please share to help him get justice.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: