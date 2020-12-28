BIKER DAD: “Last Ride of the Year” will take place with COVID-19 precautions

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The threat of COVID-19 has caused the cancelation of holiday events across the Gulf Coast, but one big annual event in Baldwin County is going ahead. It’s called the “Last Ride of the Year,” usually on December 30th, which is the case this year.

People ride their motorcycles from across the country to have lunch at this little restaurant, The Stagecoach Cafe in Stockton, turn right around and go back home. Last year the biker from the farthest away was from Phoenix Arizona. The Biker Dad Blog has spoken to riders in the past from as far away as New Mexico and Seattle.

In 2019 a record estimated 700 bikers showed up to have lunch together. That poses an obvious problem in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the event organizers and the Stagecoach owners are taking more precautions. “Most people stay outside,” Stagecoach owner Joyce Overstreet told the Biker Dad Blog, “and we are ready to set up tables outside on the hill of the crowd is larger than we expect.” That’s the other aspect, Overstreet feels the crowd will be much smaller this year than normal. The restaurant is already restricting capacity based on COVID-19 guidelines and won’t be changing that for the event.

The event goes from 9 AM to 5 PM. The restaurant is open from 10 AM to 3 PM. There will be awards at noon for rider who came the farthest, youngest and oldest riders.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

