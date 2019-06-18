Biker Dad: Kyle Petty ride that rolled through Daphne raised $1.7 million

Kyle Petty ride organizers announced that a nation-wide ride that made a stop in Daphne raised $1.7 million dollars for charity. They announced the number on Facebook:

The numbers are in and we are so excited to announce that… 🥁 **drumroll please** 🥁…we raised more than $1.7… Posted by Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – NASCAR fans waited in the rain to see two of their favorite drivers Thursday afternoon in Daphne. This is the second time the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has made a stop on the Eastern Shore.

The group arrived in Daphne around 5 p.m. Thursday, about an hour later than expected due to heavy rain they encountered on the ride over from Louisiana on Thursday.

Richard Petty is also participating in this year’s ride. He signed autographs and spoke with fans who were eager to meet him in person.

2019 marks the 25th year for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which helps raise money for children with illnesses. The benefit ride also helps send these kids to camp.

The next stop on the ride is Pensacola. The group plans to arrive in Tampa tomorrow before making their final stop in Key Largo on Saturday.