BIKER DAD: Kruise for St. Jude this weekend. Bikers ride so these kids can live

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — I spent several years in Memphis before moving to South Alabama. In fact that’s where this whole Biker Dad blog started. There’s lots to love about Memphis, Graceland, Beale Street, and so much history. But at the top of the heap for beloved institutions in Memphis has to be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital . Bikers in Memphis were big backers of the hospital, and that’s the case here on the Gulf Coast too.
This weekend hundreds of riders will roar across Baldwin County for the annual Kruise for St. Jude put on by radio station 95 KSJ. The ride starts at the Eastern Shore Center in Spanish Fort and ends at Flora-Bama.
And this year there’s even more to ride. They’ll be giving away a custom vintage Harley Davidson. It’s a sweet bike. Here are the details on what you could win for a $20 raffle ticket:
Custom Built Harley – Davidson
Built by HD ‘Master Technician” Danny Clancy in 2003
1965 Harley – Davidson Frame
1968 Custom Shovel Head motor
4 – Speed Transmission
S&S Super E Carburetor
Triple – Plate Chrome Performance Machine “Monaco” Billet wheels, Pulley & Rotors
HD Deuce front end, risers, & handlebars
Custom Paint with hand painted pinstripes
Extensive custom chrome throughout
**All proceeds go to benefit the children of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Video of the raffle bike:
St. Jude never charges for care. So families of children fighting cancer have one less thing to worry about. And there are at any time dozens of kids from the Gulf Coast up in Memphis getting life-saving treatment. Last year one kid who was treated at St. Jude became old enough to ride with the group for the first time. It was very inspirational. That story is here:
You can get all of the information about the ride and pre-register by clicking here.
