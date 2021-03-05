BIKER DAD: Kentucky biker’s body, motorcycle found at the bottom of the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The search for a missing Kentucky man ended with his body and his motorcycle found in the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service found the man’s body and his bike Wednesday after searching for him for days.
Park Rangers say John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky was found 465 feet below the canyon’s rim.
An NPS press release says in-part, “Pennington was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around February 23, 2021 and abandoned his personal vehicle. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. ”
