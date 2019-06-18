BIKER DAD: Jason Momoa built a Harley with his kids for Father’s Day

(WKRG) – It turns out that Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is a biker. In fact, he’s a biker dad too. The star posted a video just in time for Father’s Day that shows just how far his biker dadness goes. He built a Harley with his kids. In the Youtube video Momoa explains, “for me, it started off so simple. A boy on a motorcycle for the first time tearing through the backyard. It was only a moment in time, but the ride changed something in me, it was the moment where the wild stomped in. “

The video shows him building the bike with his kids as he explains why he loves riding, ” I saved an old rusty motor to build a bike one day, and it’s taken three decades to fulfill the dream. Over the years the dream evolved and now all I wanted was to build a bike with my children, to give them the same experience I had as a child, to give them the wind, and the freedom of the ride. ”

The epic bike build turned into an epic video about love, motorcycles and fatherhood. Momoa writes, “we built a Harley, our memories are woven into the metal, but it’s more than that, it has become a Momoa family heirloom. The legacy is Harley’s, but the memories are ours. Mahalo for the memories. “

Here’s to one super cool biker dad!

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.