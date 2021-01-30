BIKER DAD: “It seems like the whole county,” community rallies in huge effort for family burned in devastating fire

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — It seemed like the entire county came out to help. That’s the reaction from the father of a little boy burned in a Foley fire just before Christmas.

His mom is still in the hospital. Leelan Thomas rescued her children from the burning home and was badly injured running through the flames. Her 5-year-old son, Jaysin, was able to come home from the burn unit at the Shriner’s hospital in Galveston, Texas just in time for the fundraiser and his birthday.

Hundreds of bikers pitched in to raise money and show their love at Good Time Charley’s in Foley. “At night I can just feel it when they are praying for us,” said Justin Hackett, Jaysin’s dad, “Leelan had to run through the house to get the children out. She got them out of the master bedroom. She couldn’t get through the window so she had to run back through it”

Jaysin just returned home from the hospital, “He’s got these sleeves right here, underneath both of them he’s got some significant damage but he’s getting better,” said Hackett. His sister will be home soon too and they are praying mom will be right behind. Jaysin’s 6th birthday is in just a few weeks.

We asked Hackett if he knows this is what bikers do every weekend, “No, this is amazing man… to see all these bikes and how y’all stick together as a group. You don’t really see that much today.” He says Leelan will “freak out” when she sees the video of the event, “She’s an emotional woman whenever she sees stuff like this it takes a lot to not bring a tear to you.“

Little Jaysin’s scars may be more than physical. He seems to be doing fine now but is also on a lot of medication, “You can see the burning where it burned his eyelid. He had his eyes open and I know he seen stuff,” his dad said. “Leelan got burned right here (pointing to his left eye). It looked like a hero wound… She grit her teeth, closed her eyes, and ran through it. She knew how it was going to hurt her and it didn’t stop her…it just hit me, her closing her eyes to run in there and get these kids and she’s going to come out the other side too.”

Hackett says he can’t thank the community enough for their support. You can still make a donation even if you didn’t come out here today. JUST CLICK HERE

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

