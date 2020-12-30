BIKER DAD: Hundreds of bikers flock to tiny Alabama town for “Last Ride of the Year” despite COVID-19 pandemic

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — For a few hours Wednesday morning, the tiny town of Stockton, Alabama — population 700 — nearly doubled in size. The COVID-19 pandemic did not put the brakes on the annual “Last Ride of the Year.” Hundreds, sometimes as many as the population of the entire town, ride from all over the country to meet up at the Stagecoach Cafe. This year, the turnout wasn’t quite that big, but still sizeable.

The bikers ride in from across the country, have lunch, tell stories, then turn around and go back home. Most years the parking lot is full of bikes with license plates from as far away as Washington State. A quick unscientific survey revealed this year, the vast majority of the bikes were closer to home, Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. But Mark Bialt rode 1,300 miles from Orange Count New York. He says the ride was freezing cold all the way until he got to Alabama. But he said the ride was worth it. He was happy to see Alabama more open right now that his home state during the coronavirus pandemic, “It’s amazing, I’m blown away. I heard there were going to be about 50 people show up so this is pretty impressive. I’m taking care of myself. I’m putting on a mask when I go inside. I’m keeping my distance so you know everyone has got to make their own choices.”

Organizers urged bikers to practice COVID-19 precautions. But of the hundreds of bikers, fewer than 10 were wearing masks. The event was however mostly outdoors. WKRG’s Biker Dad Blog did not go inside the restaurant but the owner reported they were already following COVID-19 restrictions and would continue to do so during the event.

Masks are often a sore spot for bikers. It may be a cliche, but it’s a true one. Many bikers ride for freedom and see the mask mandates as an affront to that freedom. Also many of those clustered together in the parking lots are members of the same club, which they view as family. They would be gathering together even without the event.

No matter what happens with COVID-19, one thing is for sure. Like most, these bikers are ready to put 2020 behind them, and hope that 2021 means a smoother ride to the future.

Here’s to a better 2021!

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

