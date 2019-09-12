Biker Dad: Horses for Heroes ride will help vets with PTSD

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — As many as 20 percent of veterans who come home from battle overseas, come back with a potentially debilitating disorder. Post traumatic stress disorder is the battle that doesn’t end even after the physical fighting does.

The Equine Therapy Group in Stapleton is on the front lines of that battle. The group offers PTSD horse therapy to local veterans. The Gulf Coast’s bikers are teaming up with the group to fight for the mental health of veterans. On September 28th the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is riding to raise money and awareness for this very important service.

The motto of Combat Vets MA is “Veterans Helping Veterans.” And they couldn’t be living up to that in a better way. The “Horses for Heroes” dice run starts on the 28th at Mobile Bay Harley Davidson. The last stop is at the ranch in Stapleton where riders will get to see the great work that’s going on there.

There will be food, live music, door prizes, 50/50, auction and other items to support our motto of Vets Helping Vets.



Some more statistics about the scope of the PTSD problem with our war heroes:

About 11 to 20 out of every 100 veterans (or between 11 and 20%) who served in operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have PTSD in a given year.

About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War Veterans (or 12%) have PTSD in a given year.

About 15 out of every 100 Vietnam veterans (15%) were currently diagnosed with PTSD when the most recent study of them (the National Vietnam Veteran Readjustment Study) was conducted in the late 1980s. It’s believed that 30% of Vietnam veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

