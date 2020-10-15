BIKER DAD: Horses for Heroes ride will help veterans with PTSD

THE VIDEO ABOVE IS FROM LAST YEAR’S EVENT

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — As many as 20 percent of veterans who come home from battle overseas, come back with a potentially debilitating disorder. Post traumatic stress disorder is the battle that doesn’t end even after the physical fighting does.

The Equine Therapy Group in Stapleton is on the front lines of that battle. The group offers PTSD horse therapy to local veterans. The Gulf Coast’s bikers are teaming up with the group to fight for the mental health of veterans. On October 17th the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is riding to raise money and awareness for this very important service. The ride starts at Mobile Bay Harley Davidson and makes several stops before ending up at Equine Therapy Group in Stapleton.

Kari Whatley, the director of the Equine Therapy Group has also become a regular contributor on WKRG News 5, discussing issues like stress, depression and PTSD.

The motto of Combat Vets MA is “Veterans Helping Veterans.” And they couldn’t be living up to that in a better way. The “Horses for Heroes” dice run starts on the 28th at Mobile Bay Harley Davidson. The last stop is at the ranch in Stapleton where riders will get to see the great work that’s going on there.

Some more statistics about the scope of the PTSD problem with our war heroes:

About 11 to 20 out of every 100 veterans (or between 11 and 20%) who served in operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have PTSD in a given year.

About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War Veterans (or 12%) have PTSD in a given year.

About 15 out of every 100 Vietnam veterans (15%) were currently diagnosed with PTSD when the most recent study of them (the National Vietnam Veteran Readjustment Study) was conducted in the late 1980s. It’s believed that 30% of Vietnam veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

